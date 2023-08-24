Indiana State Fair touts 'historic' year

The attendance levels were slightly higher than 2022, despite weather challenges.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 166th Indiana State Fair wrapped up Sunday and is touting an "historic" year.

Over the 18 days, more than 840,000 people attended the fair. That was a slight increase over 2022 attendance.

The fair points to all the great food, rides and new attractions.

“This year marks such a special moment in our history. Not only did we unveil the World-Class, premiere livestock facility in the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion, but we also celebrated the State that Grew the Game of Basketball, with our great partners at Pacers Sports & Entertainment. 2023 was a remarkable and memorable year!” said Cindy Hoye, Indiana State Fair Commission executive director.

The fair said many of the vendors and partners reported record sales.

More than 6,700 exhibitors showed or displayed nearly 50,000 animal and other projects.

Also helping things this year, were the new safety measures. Those included:

Unaccompanied Minor Policy: Fairgoers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian, or chaperone (age 21+) to enter the Indiana State Fair starting at 6 p.m. daily. This applies to all 18 days of the Fair. Each adult may chaperone up to six individuals and must remain at the Fairgrounds while the minors they are chaperoning are still present.

Bag Policy: All bags permitted into the State Fair must be 9”x10”x12” or smaller. All bags are subject to search upon entry to the Fair through metal detectors.

Weapons of any kind are prohibited at the Indiana State Fair.

Visitors will be screened through metal detectors at entry gates.