Good News at the Indiana State Fair

13Sports Director Dave Calabro interviews people for Good News during WTHR Day at the Indiana State Fair.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Dave Calabro is bringing Good News to the Indiana State Fair!

He interviews a number of visitors to the Indiana State Fair to talk about their Good News. Dave begins talking with Taylor, whom he met a few years ago.

He then moves on to two women happy to enjoy beautiful weather and see him at the Indiana State Fair.

"Do you like older guys?" says Dave.

Another woman is celebrating her 66th birthday and spending time with her sisters and cousins. She's getting ready to retire after 42 years of being a practicing nurse.

Others are at the State Fair showing livestock. A pig made it to the grand drive!

There's even a couple celebrating their 29th anniversary at the Indiana State Fair.