How to pig out on meatless snacks at the Indiana State Fair

Vegan and vegetarian foods aren't just a sideline at the Indiana State Fair. They're the main attraction.

INDIANAPOLIS — I know what you're thinking, and it's probably similar to what I heard one guy grumble as he considered the bevy of vegetarian options plastered on a menu outside Pioneer Village.

"The least they could do is sprinkle some bacon bits on it," he lamented, lemon shakeup in hand.

For fairgoers wanting more passionate taters in any form or maybe even a fried veggie instead of meat, you won't be disappointed this year. The Indiana State Fair has become a welcome oasis for vegans and vegetarians, offering up solid options for meatless dinners or snacks. They're not even especially difficult to find, as more vendors, even the ones specializing in meat, are offering enhanced meatless sides.

I spent a day scouring the fairgrounds for some of the best meatless food items this year, and have some recommendations.

Don't skip the sirloin stand

Any true Cracker Barrel connoisseur, including yours truly, will appreciate that the spirit of the humble veggie plate lives on in several iterations throughout the Indiana State Fair.

Don't be fooled - sirloin stands have perhaps done the best in leveraging an existing menu to create robust meatless meals.

Get a full homestyle side of one vegetable, like mashed potatoes or sautéed mushrooms, or indulge the full veggie plate. Check out the Wagner Food Service veggie plate for $8, or try Pickle Barrel's $5 veggie plate.

You can also get a veggie pita at Pickle Barrel locations for $6.

Vegan bratwurst at Black Leaf Vegan

Black Leaf Vegan made history a few years ago when they became the first all-vegan truck at the Indiana State Fair. I go here monthly as their restaurant is close to WTHR, but didn't want to miss out on their fair offerings. There are four options for you to try. The Hoosier mango burger for $15, vegan mac-n-cheese $6, vegan loaded nachos for $15 and a vegan bratwurst for $12.

I was delusional and got the brat thinking I'd eat half to save room for my food tour, but the whole thing was gone somehow. This vegan brat is paired with sesame bun and topped with heaps of sliced peppers, onions, cabbage, sweet sauce.

Fried Brussels sprouts at Red Frazier Bison

I know. Hear me out. These brussels sprouts are insane. Smoky charred and with a tangy flavor, they may have been my favorite thing I ate all day. This gets bonus points for how easy it is to walk around with.

If I had to do this all over again I'd go for the Dirty Hippie Tots, which I did not try but saw several served out. It's fried brussels sprouts, nacho cheese, hot sauce and green onions layered a basket of tater tots for $15.

The German Corner

Nestled near the red bridge near Centennial Hall to the Midway is a small stand featuring all German fare. The vendor comes to the state fair all the way from Vevey, Indiana and dishes out authentic German food all throughout the fair. The potato pancakes come topped with either applesauce or sour cream, and are a must-have. This was something I'll definitely have again, and a nice option for those of us who can't decide between fries and a funnel cake.

They're not hard to miss - just look for the German flag waving in the wind.

Feta gyro and deep-fried veggies

Piles of feta cheese, tomato and onion are some vegetarian options at Papageorge's Gyros, located conveniently next to Dr. Vegetable that offers fried broccoli, zucchini, onion rings and mushrooms.

Find both near the Harvest Pavilion.

Corn options galore

If you're craving corn, Wilsons Concessions are scattered all throughout the fairgrounds for you to grab an ear. My personal favorite is the one next to the apple cider stand, near the DNR building.

And don't overlook the heaps of kettle corn in Pioneer Village - perfect for taking home or snacking on as you head out the door.

Check out Taste of the Fair's entry Deep Fried Corn on a Stick at Cantina Louie's or have it on a pizza. There were two types of corn pizza featured this year, that I already tried back when I tried every new corn-themed food, and adored both.

