IMPD sergeant facing criminal charges in use of force case

Sgt. Eric Huxley has been charged with battery and official misconduct of a public servant.

INDIANAPOLIS — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is graphic in nature and includes strong language.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department held a news conference Tuesday to discuss the criminal investigation of a sergeant for improper use of force during a September arrest.

According to court documents, Sgt. Eric Huxley has been charged with official misconduct of a public servant and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. Both charges are felonies.

IMPD said Huxley was assisting another officer making an arrest on Monument Circle when the incident happened on Friday, Sept. 24. Upon learning of the investigation on Wed. Oct. 6, Chief Randal Taylor launched a special investigation into Huxley's use of force.

During the news conference, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said the charges stem from the internal investigation. Huxley has since been suspended without pay, and Taylor has recommended Huxley's termination.

There were two other officers involved in the incident, Sgt. Christopher Kibbey and Officer Matthew Shores. They responded to Monument Circle after a call of disorderly conduct. According to the probable cause affidavit, Kibbey heard Jermaine Vaughn being "loud and disorderly," and asked him to quiet down. When he didn't, Shores arrested him.

While Vaughn was in handcuffs, body cam video shows Shores forced him to the ground. While he was on his back with his hands in cuffs, Huxley kicked him in the face, immediately causing his mouth to bleed.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic language and images. It may not be appropriate for all audiences.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Huxley claimed he accidentally kicked Vaughn in the face, when he meant to place his foot on Vaughn's shoulder.

Taylor said Vaughn was then taken to jail, but did not receive medical treatment following the incident.

Kibbey and Shores were placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation. The IMPD Internal Affairs investigation is ongoing, but Kibbey and Shores are not facing criminal charges, and Taylor said he didn't expect that would happen.

Mayor Joe Hogsett released a statement following IMPD's news conference, calling Huxley's actions "unacceptable."

"The footage released today by IMPD is deeply troubling, depicting acts that are unacceptable from law enforcement in our city. I commend Chief Taylor's prompt response, as well as the department's continued commitment to transparency as they seek appropriate accountability for the officer involved. This incident underscores the importance of continuing to build community trust, and reinforces our resolve to maintain investments in the reforms, training, and technology that ensure accountability to the high standards of conduct expected by Indianapolis residents."