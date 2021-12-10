x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Person shot while riding IndyGo bus downtown

Investigators believe shots fired outside the bus struck a passenger on the bus.
Credit: WTHR/Frank Young
Investigators believe a person was shot while riding an IndyGo bus near North Alabama and East North streets Tuesday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD said one person was shot while riding an IndyGo bus downtown Tuesday morning.

The incident happened near the intersection of North Alabama and East North streets around 6:30 a.m.

Investigators believe shots fired outside the bus struck a passenger on the bus.

IMPD said the victim is in stable condition.

Police have not shared information about a possible suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

What other people are reading: 