Person shot while riding IndyGo bus downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD said one person was shot while riding an IndyGo bus downtown Tuesday morning.
The incident happened near the intersection of North Alabama and East North streets around 6:30 a.m.
Investigators believe shots fired outside the bus struck a passenger on the bus.
IMPD said the victim is in stable condition.
Police have not shared information about a possible suspect at this time.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.
