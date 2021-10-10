IMPD investigating after woman shot on Indy's near east side dies at hospital

Police found a woman shot early Sunday. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died there.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on the city's near east side that killed a woman.

Officers were called out shortly before 5 a.m. on a report of a person shot at 1207 Windsor Street in the neighborhood between Brookside Park and Arsenal Tech High School. They found the woman who had been shot.

Authorities have not shared her name or what may have led to the shooting.