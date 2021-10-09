IMPD makes arrest after east side shooting, SWAT callout

A woman was shot Saturday morning in an apartment complex and SWAT was called in to arrest the suspect.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man for allegedly shooting a woman in a domestic case Saturday morning at a far east side apartment complex.

Officers were called just after 8 a.m. to the Carriage House East apartments near 42nd Street and Mitthoeffer Road on a report of a person shot.

They found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition Saturday afternoon.

The suspect was still in the apartment on Pineneedle Court and SWAT officers were called to help take him into custody after a lengthy standoff that lasted most of the morning.

According to a tweet from IMPD early Saturday afternoon, the suspect was arrested and taken to the hospital for "health reasons."

Police have not shared the name of the man who was arrested or the woman who was shot.