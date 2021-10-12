Indianapolis police investigate East 46th Street deadly shooting

Metro Police confirmed to 13News one person is dead after a shooting Monday evening.
Officers were called to the 3100 block of East 46th Street, which is just east of Binford Boulevard, on a report of a person shot around 9:30 p.m. Officers found a person with an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a hospital but died a short time later.
IMPD hasn't provided any information about a suspect or a possible motive.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.
