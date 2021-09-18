Bodycam video shows events leading to Indianapolis officer-involved shooting

The incident happened at an apartment patio along Hackberry Court.

INDIANAPOLIS — There is new information about an officer-involved shooting in Indianapolis late last month.

Police body cam video reveals the tense moments before IMPD officers opened fire on an armed man.

That video was released Friday afternoon.

On the recording, the voice of Metro Police Officer Kyle Runnels can be heard, talking to 31-year-old Aung Aung.

The man is holding a handgun and firing shots from the patio of a home at Greentree Apartments on Hackberry Court.

Police say Aung was firing toward people before officers arrived. Those officers ordered Aung to drop his gun. He didn't, and instead walked toward police with both arms out, holding the gun.

Aung was shot multiple times by police. He survived and is currently held at the Marion County Jail. The gun was also recovered.

Aung is charged with attempted murder, criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a license.