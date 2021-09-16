Afghan refugees at Camp Atterbury by the numbers: nearly 50% children, 1 baby born

Twenty-five people (citizens, green card holders and spouses) were allowed to leave Camp Atterbury after completing the intake process.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Camp Atterbury is still accepting Afghan refugees and to-date is housing more than 6,600. That has more than doubled the population of Edinburgh, which sits at 4,792.

Of the 6,600-plus refugees, almost half (47.4%) are children. The Department of Homeland Security also reports a baby was born Sept. 9.

Looking at gender, 57.6% of the refugees are male with 42.4% being female.

The base is currently using six guest neighborhoods to house all the refugees on site. That includes 82 lodging buildings and three community centers. More than 162,000 meals have been served as of Sept. 14.

Twenty-five people (citizens, green card holders and spouses) were allowed to leave Camp Atterbury after completing the intake process. It is not yet clear if they have been resettled. Data from the White House released Sept. 15 shows at least 490 refugees of the first 37,000 brought to the U.S. will resettle in Indiana.

In terms of medical care, 11,602 vaccinations have been given. The vaccinations include for measles, polio and COVID-19.

There have been 13 cases of COVID-19 among the refugees at Camp Atterbury and zero cases of measles. The concern with measles is that there have been some cases among refugees at other locations around the U.S.

There have been some refugees that have required off-site hospitalizations, but DHS said that was fewer than 1%.

More than 260,000 donated items have been distributed to the refugees. Donors can call 317-247-3559 and give their information and receive instructions on how to donate.

How you can help

Team Rubicon

Trafalgar Christian Church, 300 W. Pearl Street, Trafalgar, IN (Call Pastor Kyrmen Rea first at 317-408-9782)

Union Christian Church, 1331 E. CR 300 South, Franklin, IN (Call Rev. Mark Parkinson first at 317-736-4077)