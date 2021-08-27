IMPD involved in shooting on south side of Indianapolis

Metro police said no officers were injured in the shooting and there is no threat to the community.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are on the scene of a shooting involving police on the south side of Indianapolis.

According to IMPD, no officers were injured in the shooting at an apartment complex in the 7700 block of Hackberry Court, which is near Stop 11 Road and Madison Avenue.

Few other details about the incident have been confirmed, though police say there is no threat to the community at this time.