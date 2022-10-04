x
IMPD investigate shooting southwest of downtown

Officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of West Morris Street just after midnight.
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway by Indianapolis police after a person was shot early Tuesday morning.

An IMPD spokesperson said officers were called to a report of a person shot in the 2100 block of West Morris Street just after midnight.

Police found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound. 

The person was taken to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment. Police said the victim's condition was not immediately available. 

Police are investigating what preceded the shooting. It's not known if police have identified a suspect in the case.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as we learn additional details.

