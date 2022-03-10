3 dead, 13 hurt in recent violence around Indianapolis

Police said 16 people were shot or stabbed between Friday and Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — In a three-day period, more than a dozen people became victims to violence in Marion County.

13News is looking into the numbers and hearing from some of the victims of the most recent violent crimes.

Homicides are down by almost 17% from this time last year, but between Friday and Sunday, 13 people were shot and three others stabbed, according to IMPD. Three people died.

"This wall alone got about at least eight or nine over here," said Chris Parish, owner of Champz Barber Shop.

He was talking about bullet marks, after his shop was shot up Friday afternoon. There are bullet holes in the store window and doors, too.

Parish wasn't there when it happened, but has watched the shooting on security video. It started with a young man standing near the entrance.

"He was paranoid and looking out the window, looking for us. I guess he has some problems with other people," Parish said. "And those guys came in the shop and he jumped up when they came in the shop, and he walked around this area right here ... along this area right here. And when he got to this area right here, he started shooting, he shot back."

13News watched the security video, too, with people scrambling all over the barber shop, but detectives don't want it released with suspects still at large.

The owner thinks as many as four men fired guns. Three people were shot, all apparently innocent bystanders, including 24-year-old Kevin Lamont Stigger, who died.

A woman was sitting in a chair getting a haircut when the shooting started. She and a barber tried to hide behind the chair, but she was hit by gunfire in the legs. The barber has quit.

Cheron Reed was also cutting hair when the shooting started.



"If you're around these young men, you just gotta inform them about gun violence. Like, it's OK to throw a punch, it's OK to get beat up. You don't have to just kill somebody. Like, you don't. I don't even know where they're getting these damn guns from. Like, it doesn't make sense, like, they're too young to be doing this," said Reed.

"I mean, it's devastating," Parish added. "It's just, you know, sad to see someone lose their life. Just come get a haircut. I think something needs to be done about it. I think I don't want guns in my shop. They made it a lot easier for people. Just everyone's walking around with guns like jewelry."

The barbershop reopened the day after the shooting.

"We can't let this stop us. We got to keep pushing. We need help from the community as much as possible. Like, our community needs to be more united. If I believe that happened, if we have more unity in our community, that wouldn't have happened" said Reed.

Champz Barber Shop used to be a boxing club, but fights there were never intended to be settled with guns.