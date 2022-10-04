Child wounded in shooting at Anderson city park

Police said the shooting happened at May Park around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting at an Anderson city park that injured a teenager early Monday evening.

A police spokesperson said officers responding to multiple calls about the sound of gunfire at May Park, 743 West 10th Street, found a 13-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound.

The child was taken to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment of a wound to the upper leg and was said to be in stable condition.

Detectives are pursuing several leads in the case, but no arrests have been made. The spokesperson said the investigation was ongoing.

If you have information that could assist police, you're asked to call Det. Ryan Prado at 765-648-6755.