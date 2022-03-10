IMPD: Police shoot, kill man after hostage situation on Indy's west side

The officer-involved shooting took place when police entered the house and successfully rescued a woman inside.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police shot and killed a man accused of holding his ex-girlfriend hostage at a home on the city's west side late Sunday morning, IMPD confirmed.

Officers were called to a domestic disturbance after 10 a.m. in the 500 block of Holt Road near the intersection of Oliver Avenue, north of Interstate 70.

"The officers in this area have frequently been called out to this location, whether it be a disturbance or some other type of investigation. So they are familiar with this residence," Sgt. Genae Cook told 13News.

Police said when they arrived they spoke with a woman who said her roommate's ex-boyfriend was holding her roommate hostage in a bedroom in the home. She also said the man had a gun.

Officers went into the home and tried to de-escalate the situation by speaking with the suspect through the doors and walls, Cook said.

When these efforts were unsuccessful, members of the SWAT team and negotiators were called to the scene to help.

Cook said this went on for "some time," until police heard a gunshot inside the bedroom. That's when SWAT team members immediately went into the room.

Four SWAT team members shot the suspect. It's unclear if the suspect fired back at any point, Cook said. However, all four officers were wearing body-worn cameras that were turned on, and that footage is being reviewed as part of the investigation into this shooting.

At the same time, police said, officers grabbed the woman and removed her from the room. She was taken to a safe location outside the home.

The SWAT team medic, who was among the first responders already at the home, went inside and pronounced the man dead. Authorities have not shared his name or that of the woman involved in the incident.

Kenny King witnessed the incident and said she's still in disbelief about what she saw.

"About 20 minutes after they were in there, they shot tear gas inside the house. Then all of a sudden, they started shooting at the house a couple of times," King said. "Then about 20 minutes after that happened, they brought the young lady out the front door."

"It's kind of scary," King said. "It's the first time I have seen something like that happen since I've been in this area. It's crazy."

When investigators went into the bedroom, they found a gun and other weapons, including a machete.

Holt Road was shut down in the area between Interstate 70 and Washington Street while IMPD's critical response team investigated.

Cook said no officers or uninvolved citizens were injured in the shooting and that detectives are "confident there is no ongoing threat to the community."

The four officers who fired shots have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting investigation.

The civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will hold a mandatory hearing for any attempted use of deadly force against a person, Cook said.

Detectives are continuing to canvass the area for witnesses and other evidence. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sergeant Scott Stauffer at the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This is the second deadly domestic violence case involving police in a little over two weeks.

On Sept. 16, Orlando Mitchell, 33, allegedly shot and killed 32-year-old Krystal Walton outside a day care. Walton was the mother of his 1-year-old son. Later in the day, Mitchell was shot by police.

Cook said that, for Indianapolis, it's less of a domestic violence problem and more of an issue of people not resolving their issues with healthy communication.

"People have to learn how to communicate, learn how to deal with any type of conflict resolution. Unfortunately, this is between two people who know each other and have some type of relationship," Cook said, "but we extend it out to everybody. We offer so many programs, the Julian Center has help and there are so many other agencies out there that are willing to help people and give them assistance and guidance on how to do conflict resolution so things like this don't happen."

If you or someone you love is in a relationship that may involve abuse, there is help available. Here are some resources with people to talk to and places to turn to for assistance: