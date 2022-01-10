IMPD: 1 dead, 3 injured after hit-and-run leads to pursuit, crash and car fire on northwest side

The incident began around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 6200 block of Michigan Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple investigations are underway after a police chase following a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian ended with a deadly crash on Indianapolis' northwest side early Saturday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., IMPD officers in the 6200 block of Michigan Road observed a silver Pontiac strike a pedestrian and flee, police said. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop when a short pursuit ensued.

The driver of the Pontiac was traveling northbound on Michigan Road, approaching a red light at West 71st Street, when it struck an uninvolved silver Mazda sitting at the intersection.

The Mazda was pushed through the intersection and caught fire, and the pursuit ended.

Officers pulled two trapped victims, a man and a woman, from the burning Mazda, and they were transported to local hospitals. The man was last listed in critical condition and the woman in stable condition.

A third trapped victim, a female, was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity had not been released as of early Saturday afternoon.

The driver of the Pontiac was evaluated by medical personnel and transported to a local hospital for a blood draw, which is standard in fatal crashes.

IMPD accident investigators responded to the scene to look into the incident. Police said preliminary investigation leads investigators to believe both speed and alcohol played a role in the incident.

IMPD officers did not strike any vehicles during the incident and no officers were injured, police said.

An internal investigation is being conducted by IMPD's Internal Affairs unit to determine if officers were in compliance with department policy, which is standard procedure.

The pedestrian initially struck was last reported to be in stable condition.