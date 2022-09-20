Indy groups go door knocking to help survivors of domestic violence

The group went door to door to provide resources and to prevent another life from being taken by domestic violence.

INDIANAPOLIS — A group making up the Indianapolis gun violence reduction team and domestic violence team went door-to-door Tuesday providing resources to a far east side community.

"It was our goal to hit every single townhouse here in Carriage House East and we are about two-fourths of the way done," said Shardae Hoskins, with the violence reduction team.

The group of about 10 delivered flyers and other information to homes and spoke with residents about resources and their needs.

"Resources are important starting with an advocate. Getting connected with an advocate when you're going through domestic violence, not only so they can walk you through how to get out safely, but also all the options that are out there for you so that barriers don't prevent you from leaving that domestic violence situation," said Danyette Smith, director of domestic violence prevention with the Indy Public Safety Foundation with the city of Indianapolis.

The group also wants to prevent another life from being taken by domestic violence.

Police say Krystal Walton was shot and killed Friday by her young son's father, Orlando Mitchell.

She was dropping her children off at daycare.

13News has reported Mitchell's extensive criminal background involving Walton.

Smith said jail may have been the only answer that could have prevented Mitchell from taking Walton's life.

"Unfortunately, that's one of the issues that we had. That individual was not locked up and, unfortunately, we lost a life," said Smith.

Smith said an advocate could have spoken with Walton. Walton had a no-contact order in place. She may have also been receiving resources from domestic violence agencies.

The case evokes a variety of emotions, including anger, confusion and fear among domestic violence victims.

"When they saw that and heard exactly what she did and all the steps she tried to take to protect herself, I know it brings fear. As a survivor of domestic violence, it crushed me. But we want to make sure that victims of domestic violence, even survivors who are mentally trying to get out of it, understand to still fight for yourself," said Smith.

Smith encourages women to get connected with agencies that can provide help, even navigating the court system.

Smith said she hopes their continued team effort helps reduce violent crime and save lives.