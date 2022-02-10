IMPD investigating overnight shootings that left 1 dead, 3 injured Sunday

Police found a woman shot on the east side, and three other people shot on the south side early Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating two overnight shootings that left one person dead and at least 3 wounded Sunday.

Woman dies in east side shooting

Just before 2 a.m., East District officers were called to 2725 East Michigan Street near the intersection of Rural Street on a report of a person shot. Officers found a woman on the sidewalk who appeared to be shot.

Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Authorities have not shared her name.

Homicide investigators have not share any information about a suspect, and are looking for clues. If you know anything about the shooting, contact Detective Christopher Higgins at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Higgins@indy.gov.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

IMPD officers conducting an investigation at E. Michigan St and N. Rural St. This area will have a limited traffic pattern. Please seek another route pic.twitter.com/3Gpku3BNJ4 — IMPD (@IMPDnews) October 2, 2022

3 shot on south side

Just before 2:45 a.m., police were called to investigate a report of shots fired near Southport High School and discovered three people - two men and a women - were shot at a house on Maynard Drive just across Shelby Street from the school.

Two of the victims were reported to be in critical condition when taken to the hospital. Police did not share a condition on the third shooting victime.

The case was assigned to aggravated assault detectives.