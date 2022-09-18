Anderson man accused of killing girlfriend, unborn twins pleads guilty

Skye’lar De’andre White was arrested in August of 2019 for shooting Alexis Wasson. She was a mother to a 5-year-old girl and had two more babies on the way.

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man pleaded guilty in the 2019 death of his pregnant girlfriend and her two unborn twins.

Skye’lar De’andre White, 32, was arrested for the death of Alexis Wasson more than three years ago. At the time, she was 21 weeks pregnant with twin boys. She was also the mother of a 5-year-old girl.

White was charged with murder and two counts of feticide in the killing. However, White agreed to a plea deal and, on Wednesday, he entered a plea of guilty to the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter and one count of feticide. He'll appear in court on Sept. 30 to receive his sentence.

Prosecutors say on Aug. 2, 2019, White shot Alexis in the back of the head.

Her mother, Wynde Wasson, spoke with 13News just weeks after the shooting happened.

"This is just hard to believe that she's not here anymore," Wasson said. "She was a very vibrant, outgoing, such a happy, happy person."

But Wynde said she watched that happiness fade in the year prior to Alexis' death, as Alexis and White's relationship turned increasingly toxic.

"We tried to get her out of it and she wouldn't listen to none of us. He isolated her," Wasson said. "She shoved all her good friends aside. She shoved her family aside. She was really close to my mom. She shoved my mom away. It was a shame that someone had that much control over her, that they could do this."

White claimed the gun went off by accident and only grazed her. But police said he never called 911, instead driving Alexis to his mother's home, then running off.

Days later, Alexis' mother, Wynde Wasson, said she watched helplessly in the hospital, as one by one her unborn grandsons and then her daughter passed away.

"I just kept on praying there would be some kind of miracle," Wasson said. "I just wish she could have opened her eyes and told me...something."

She said she wanted justice for her daughter, prison for her killer, and wants others to remember Alexis' joyous personality before violence took her life.

"She's in a better place now," Wasson said. "She's away from harm and being hurt."

Alexis Wasson's family wants other women to stay safe from potential danger. Here are some resources to help:

If you or someone you love is in a toxic relationship that may involve abuse, there is help.