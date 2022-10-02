Colts' Leonard makes season debut, then suffers concussion

The three-time All-Pro linebacker made his first appearance since undergoing back surgery in June.

INDIANAPOLIS — Shaquille Leonard’s season debut ended quickly Sunday.

The three-time All-Pro linebacker made his first appearance since undergoing back surgery in June then left in the second quarter after colliding with one of his Indianapolis Colts teammates on a Tennessee touchdown.

Leonard stayed on the ground for several minutes before trainers helped him walk from the field to the locker room where he was eventually diagnosed with a concussion. He finished the game with two tackles.

Leonard missed all of the Colts' off-season activities with an ankle injury that bothered him since his rookie season. He had back surgery to alleviate the ankle pain.

The surgery forced Leonard to miss all of training camp, the entire preseason and Indy’s first three regular-season games even though he was a full participant at practice most of September.