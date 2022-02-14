Hoosier 'Puppy Bowl' representative to be available for adoption Tuesday

Gumdrop, a 10-week-old shepherd-husky mix, was the only Indiana animal featured in the Puppy Bowl on Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Did you watch the Big Game on Sunday? In case you missed it, Team Fluff defeated Team Ruff 73-69 in the 18th annual Puppy Bowl.

Gumdrop, a 10-week-old shepherd-husky mix, was Indiana's only representative at the Puppy Bowl — and she is one of 11 puppies and three kittens available for adoption!

IndyHumane, located at 7929 N. Michigan Road on the city's north side, was one of 14 organizations that featured a current adoptable pet in exclusive segments during the Puppy Bowl.

Gumdrop, along with her eight brothers and sisters, will be available for adoption at IndyHumane on Tuesday, Feb. 15. And yes, Gumdrop's siblings have fun, candy-themed names just like her: Jaw Breaker, Jolly Rancher, Milk Dud, Nerds, Pop Rocks, Skittles, Starburst and Taffy.

According to her bio for the Puppy Bowl, Gumdrop is described as "super spunky with lots of personality, and like every puppy, loves to play and play and play. Gumdrop loves squeaky toys and playing with her siblings ... After she's worn herself out from playtime, Gumdrop loves to find a comfy spot to nap."

Click here to see photos and descriptions of the nine adoptable puppies.

IndyHumane is open Tuesdays-Saturday from noon-6 p.m. and Sundays from noon-5 p.m.