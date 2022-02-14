Man injured as infant 34 years ago dies, coroner rules death a homicide

On Feb. 12, 2022, the now-34-year-old victim in the case, Patrick Mitchell, died from injuries as a result of the 1988 incident, IMPD said.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 34-year-old man injured as an infant in 1988 died on Saturday due to those injures, with the Marion County Coroner’s Office ruling his death a homicide.

On Jan. 6, 1988, Indianapolis Police Department officers responded to the 500 block of Vine Street, off West Washington Street on the city’s west side, for injuries sustained to a two-month-old child.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of then-22-year-old John Coleman, who was charged and convicted of felony battery resulting in serious bodily injury. Coleman served time in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

