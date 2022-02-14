Many of those 5-star reviews you see online are completely fake
Fake reviews are all over the internet and have become a big industry meant to fool consumers.
When hiring a contractor, going out to eat, buying a computer or selecting a doctor, the first stop for millions of Americans is to check online reviews. Nearly 90% of consumers consult those reviews before making a purchase, according to a recent study.
But a 13News investigation shows many of the 5-star ratings you see online are not what they appear.
For example, a locksmith service that operates in Indianapolis displays nothing but 5-star reviews on Google. Of those 147 glowing reviews, a reviewer named James loved the "Fantastic customer service." Krissy found the company "Professional and friendly!" and Noel declared "Best locksmith in town."
Before you get too impressed, take a closer look at the reviewers’ profile photos. 13 Investigates discovered they are celebrities.
The picture of Noel is actually actor and singer Darren Criss. James used a photo of Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte, famous actors in India. And Krissy chose a flattering picture of model and Miss Vietnam winner Jennifer Pham.
Also suspicious, some of the reviewers seem to have an unusually difficult time keeping track of their keys.
13 Investigates discovered Krissy allegedly locked herself out of her car seven times in a single month – resulting in 5-star reviews for seven different locksmiths across five separate states. Another reviewer named Jane wrote a dozen 5-star reviews for locksmiths, claiming she too was rescued by locksmiths all over the country after locking herself out of her car 12 times in the same month.
Reviews that include celebrity photos and that are written by people who post lots of 5-star reviews for a specific industry within a short timeframe show classic warning signs of potential fraud.
The truth is, fake reviews are all over the internet – not just on Google, but on Facebook, Yelp, TrustPilot, Amazon and other popular websites. Fraudulent reviews have become a big industry meant to fool consumers, and most of us have no idea which reviews are real and which are fake.
Problem just keeps getting bigger:
Jason Brown is a digital marketing expert who's been tracking fake reviews for years through his Review Fraud website. Brown sees fake 5-star reviews for attorneys, dentists, restaurants, plumbers and just about every kind of business you can imagine.
“Oh, it’s huge, and the problem just keeps getting bigger and it’s not going away,” Brown said. “People are incentivized to do whatever they can to try to game the system because there are few consequences. I’ve seen businesses that got caught three or four times and there’s no real penalty.”
Google told 13News it blocked more than 55 million fraudulent reviews in 2020, but industry insiders say that's just a small fraction compared to the number of fake reviews that pass through Google’s filters. As a result, millions of bogus reviews are mingled in among real ones, and it can be very difficult and time consuming to tell the difference.
The owner of the locksmith company reviewed by James, Noel and Krissy told 13 Investigates even he didn’t realize some of these Google reviews listed for his company aren’t real.
“You are shocking me right now. I didn’t know the existence of these reviews and I have no idea how they got there,” the owner said. “We have no control over what other people do.”
For consumers, the consequences of fraudulent reviews matter.
Fake reviews hurt real people:
“I take it very seriously because of the impact it has. People are being duped and consumers are being harmed,” said Kay Dean, who learned firsthand just how dangerous fake reviews can be.
Dean trusted online reviews to find a doctor. The reviews looked amazing, but her experience with the doctor was just the opposite.
“It left me very suspicious about the reviews I relied on so I started to do some digging, and I ultimately uncovered that the practice had someone on Facebook bartering and trading Yelp and Google reviews with other businesses,” Dean said. “I was really shocked to see just how much review fraud is taking place.”
Fraudulent reviews are actually illegal, and yet 13News discovered an entire industry devoted to fake reviews, and that industry is working around the clock to fool consumers like you.
“Cheating is rewarded, and millions of consumers and honest businesses suffer,” Dean told 13News.
Dean is a former federal investigator, and she is now on a mission to expose fake reviews all over the country. What she discovered about hundreds of 5-star reviews for popular pediatric dentists in Indianapolis is both stunning and very disturbing. That part of our investigation is coming up next.
Investigation continues Monday night:
Monday night after the Olympics, 13 Investigates dives much deeper into a world that many businesses and tech companies do not want you to see. 13 Investigates will show you:
- How fake reviews are openly bought and sold online
- How to become your own online detective to spot fake reviews
- The pediatric dentists in central Indiana that are now being monitored for fake online reviews
- Who’s starting to crack down on fake reviews and the penalties companies could face if they are caught