Riley Kid heading to Super Bowl thanks to Jim Irsay

The Colts owner gave two tickets to the Super Bowl to Elliot Preddie, a 13-year-old who lived most of his life with sickle cell disease.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis teenager his headed to the Super Bowl, thanks to Jim Irsay.

The Indianapolis Colts owner surprised 13-year-old Elliot Preddie with a trip to Sunday's big game, including airfare, hotel and quite a bit of spending money.

Preddie and his parents were surprised with a letter from Irsay at Riley Hospital for Children, where Elliot has been a patient since he was a baby. He was born with sickle cell disease, an inherited blood disease which leads to blockages that prevent blood from reaching parts of the body, and began treatment at just 6 months old.

Eventually, Preddie needed monthly blood transfusions to treat the disease and also had surgery for Moyamoya, a rare disease caused by blocked arteries at the base of his brain. That procedure "significantly reduces" the chances of Preddie suffering a stroke.

He received a stem cell transplant at Riley in 2019 and later learned his bone marrow grew back completely free of sickle cell.

In the years since his transplant, Preddie has resumed an active life, Riley said, playing football, swimming and Taekwondo - all activities that weren't possible due to the pain caused by sickle cell disease.

Sending a young Colts fan from @RileyChildrens AND a young Bengals fan from @CincyChildrens to Super Bowl. All expenses. Not just because they're both terrific and courageous kids (each has overcome major hurdles) but also because each of these hospitals do incredible things. ✌️ — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 9, 2022

Irsay also sent a ticket package to a young Bengals fan at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. Colton is a 12-year-old who has overcome numerous rare conditions, including a nervous system disorder and cerebral palsy, the hospital said.

Colton has worked hard to overcome many challenges, all while cheering on his favorite team, the @Bengals. That is why we are THRILLED that @Colts owner @JimIrsay chose Colton and his family for a very special #SuperBowl surprise!#WhoDey #RuleItAll #SuperBowlSurprise pic.twitter.com/sAaiyKMWq7 — Cincinnati Childrens (@CincyChildrens) February 10, 2022

The Super Bowl trip not only includes two tickets to the game, but also airfare and a hotel, plus a check for $10,000 for however the family wants to use it.

"That is awesome. I'm tearing up right now," Elliot's father, Terrence said.

Elliot will be taking his mom with him to the game, but his father had one request.

"Bring me back a Stafford jersey," he said.

The family said they've been a fan of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford since he played for the Detroit Lions.

While some of the gift will surely be spent on enjoying the Super Bowl experience, Elliot's mom Tremesha called the money a blessing that can help pay off some of Elliot's medical bills or help build his college fund.