Hogsett announces plan to seek reelection as Indianapolis mayor

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced plans Tuesday to run for re-election to an office he has held since 2016.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has announced plans to run for re-election next year.

He has held the office since 2016 and said he's looking forward to "a third and final term."

During a speech Tuesday, Hogsett addressed the ongoing issues with violence in Indianapolis and what's next for the city after the pandemic. In recent social media posts, he referred to new development next to Old City Hall being "on its way." As for the former downtown jail, Hogsett said, "It's coming down and we're going up."

It's the second Indianapolis mayoral candidacy announced this month.

Last week, State Representative Robin Shackleford said she is running for mayor. The Democrat has served in the Statehouse since 2012 and represents the city's east side.

In her announcement, Shackleford said her priorities include public safety, increased affordable housing and decreasing the achievement gap.

Shackleford provided this statement after Hogsett's announcement:

“I welcome the exchange of ideas that the coming months of the campaign will bring. As I said when I announced my candidacy, I am running for mayor because I am the right person to address the issues facing Indianapolis that have not been solved in the past eight years – issues such as tackling root causes of crime; creating a world class workforce; prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusion; and increasing transportation connectivity and infrastructure. I bring legislative leadership, extensive knowledge about healthcare and the criminal justice system, and the experience of being a lifelong Indianapolis resident to the campaign. I look forward to hearing from the citizens of Indianapolis about their biggest concerns and their ideas in the months leading up to the primary and I will be releasing specific policy proposals in the near future.”

Marion County Republican Party chairman Joe Elsener responded to the mayor's announcement Tuesday evening.

"Over the next year, residents of our capital city have to decide if the status quo of crime, crumbling streets, and inequity is acceptable, or if they want a new direction," he said.