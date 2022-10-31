Mayor Hogsett highlights plans for upcoming snow season

The Indy Snow Force's annual mock "snow fight" will be Nov. 1-2.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Department of Public Works shared snow prep plans for the upcoming winter season Monday.

Indy snow plow drivers have already completed more than 2,000 of training both behind the wheel and in the classroom, the city announced. The Indy Snow Force's annual mock "snow fight" will be Nov. 1-2, ahead of any expected snow for the season. Drivers should expect to see plows on the road during the exercise.

"Whether or not we see snow in the coming weeks, the Indianapolis DPW Snow Force is prepared," Hogsett said. "That means over 100 vehicles and almost 300 technicians are ready to report when the weather gets bad. When they do, they'll follow a strategy that ensures more Indianapolis residents—and visitors—can get to where they're going."

This morning I joined @IndyDPW @IndyCouncil and @afscmelocal725 to highlight the preparations being made by Indy Snow Force drivers for this year’s winter season. Over 100 vehicles and almost 300 technicians are ready to report when the weather gets bad. pic.twitter.com/IKjIEmcMmV — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) October 31, 2022

The Climate Prediction Center has forecasted Indianapolis' winter to be wetter than normal.

According to Indy Snow Force, more than 18,000 tons of salt is available to treat Indianapolis roads when necessary.