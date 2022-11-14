Woman killed in east Indianapolis shooting apparently unintended victim

This case is complicated and connected by three women at the shooting having a romantic history with the man involved.

INDIANAPOLIS — No one is being held responsible yet for the death of a woman shot and killed in her car almost two weeks ago. Police have interviewed everyone involved, but the first man they arrested is now free without being charged.

Maxine Congress, 23, was shot and killed inside her car on Nov. 1.

Congress was apparently an unintended victim in a dispute between the new girlfriend and ex-girlfriend of the man first arrested in the shooting.

Now Congress’ mother, Latoria Harmon, wants to know why no one is in custody for her daughter's death.

Police said Congress was shot at 40th Street and Hawthorne Lane, when a black car blocked the path of her white car.

A man and woman allegedly got out of the black car and one of them fired shots at the white car, which had Congress and the man's ex-girlfriend inside.

The man's ex-girlfriend, who was the likely target of the shooter, drove away in the white car but stopped just a few blocks west at 40th Street and Emerson Avenue when she realized Congress was hit.

Harmon said a shot ricocheted off Congress' rib cage, going through her heart twice.

Police arrested a 27-year-old man on Nov. 3, but he claimed in court records that his new girlfriend fired the shots with her gun.

Court records say the girlfriend told police the opposite. She said it was the man who fired her gun at the white car.

The man was released from jail Nov. 7.

In a statement to 13News, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office said more information was needed in the case:

"The investigation presented to our office did not meet the burden of proof required for criminal charges. We are continuing to work with our law enforcement partners in this matter. The investigation is ongoing at this time."

IMPD echoed this statement, explaining how they arrived at this point in the case and saying more details were needed:

“When dealing with major felony cases it is not unusual to have the prosecutor’s office review the case and make a charging decision or request additional investigative follow-up. We have identified some challenges within this case that will require additional investigation. The case has been re-assigned to an unsolved homicide detective for further review.”

The father of the man who was arrested told 13News on Monday that his son is laying low and that the man doesn't know where his new girlfriend is now.

The ex-girlfriend, who was driving Congress’ car, told 13News she did not know who fired the shots as she drove away.

Congress’ funeral was held Friday. Harmon planned an on-camera interview with 13News Monday but decided she was too angry over no one being charged in her daughter's death at this time.

Congress was apparently just there giving a ride to support her friend, then she wound up dead.