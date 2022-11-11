Son of woman shot and killed Thursday said his mother was shielding her children

Eria Bankhead was shot and killed at her house Thursday afternoon near 34th Street and Grant Avenue on Indianapolis' northwest side.

INDIANAPOLIS — Forty-year-old Eria Bankhead was shot and killed at her house Thursday afternoon near 34th Street and Grant Avenue on Indianapolis' northwest side.

"This is hard," said Asati Bankhead, Eria's oldest child. "My mom was a good woman, she didn't deserve this at all."

Asati said he and his five siblings saw the shooting.

"We were outside, we were all outside," she said. "She was just in the way trying to protect us, stop us from getting shot and ended up getting shot trying to protect us."

Police say Lee-Anthony Hubbard was arrested for Bankhead's murder after fleeing the scene. Hubbard was also shot in the incident, but is in stable condition.

Asati said the family and his mother actually knew Hubbard and that something like this could've been prevented.

"Yeah, he's been a problem," he said.

Hubbard was someone Asati said his mother was trying to distance herself from.

"She wanted peace, she wanted it to be over with. She reached out to the police many times trying to get the situation, just to put an end to it," he said. "They didn't listen, they didn't help and the next day that happens. Him going to jail is not enough."

That leaves the Bankhead family feeling incomplete.

"She just wanted the best for everybody and any chance she could help someone, she did," Asati said.