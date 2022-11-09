Police find shooting victim outside east Indianapolis convenience store

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday near 34th Street and Emerson Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was shot on Indianapolis' east side Wednesday night.

IMPD officers were called to a Shell gas station in the 3400 block of North Emerson Avenue around 8 p.m. They found an adult man outside the business with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital in "stable" condition with wounds a police department spokesperson described as not life-threatening.

Police are investigating whether an argument inside the convenience store preceded the shooting. The did not provide any information about a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.