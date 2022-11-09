Police find shooting victim outside east Indianapolis convenience store

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was shot on Indianapolis' east side Wednesday night.
IMPD officers were called to a Shell gas station in the 3400 block of North Emerson Avenue around 8 p.m. They found an adult man outside the business with an apparent gunshot wound.
He was taken to a hospital in "stable" condition with wounds a police department spokesperson described as not life-threatening.
Police are investigating whether an argument inside the convenience store preceded the shooting. The did not provide any information about a suspect.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
