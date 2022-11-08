IMPD: 1 critical after near-east side shooting

Police were called to the 2200 block of East 25th Street just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was shot Tuesday on Indianapolis' near east side.

Metro Police officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of East 25th Street just before 9 p.m. They located a person with an apparent gunshot wound.

An IMPD spokesperson said the victim was in critical condition at a hospital.

Police have not said if they have identified a suspect in the case.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.