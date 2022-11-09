IMPD: Person killed in east side shooting

Officers responded to the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue, near East 34th Street and North Arlington Avenue, around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side late Tuesday, IMPD said.

Just before 11:30 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue, near the intersection with East 34th Street and North Arlington Avenue, for a report of a person shot.

Police found an unidentified male with an apparent gunshot wound(s), who was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin an investigation. The Marion County Coroner's Office will release the victim's exact cause of death and identity.

No arrest has been made in the case, IMPD said Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Ronald Sayles at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov.

Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.