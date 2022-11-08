x
1 dead in shooting on Indy's southwest side

The shooting happened Tuesday in the 3200 block of Nightsong Drive, near South Lynhurst Drive and West Troy Avenue, around 1:30 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy’s southwest side Tuesday afternoon. 

IMPD responded to a report of a person shot in the 3200 block of Nightsong Drive, near South Lynhurst Drive and West Troy Avenue, around 1:30 p.m.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. 

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

