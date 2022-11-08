1 dead in shooting on Indy's southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy’s southwest side Tuesday afternoon.
IMPD responded to a report of a person shot in the 3200 block of Nightsong Drive, near South Lynhurst Drive and West Troy Avenue, around 1:30 p.m.
Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Police have not released any suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.
What other people are reading:
- Decision 2022 Live Blog: Polls now open across central Indiana
- Riley Children's Foundation launches year-end giving campaign
- RSV cases starting to peak in Indiana, family warns parents to stay vigilant about symptoms
- Stunning photos of the lunar eclipse from around the world
- Hidden rooms, crawl spaces found in Indiana home amid hunt for wanted man
- Dog with over 500 days in Indiana shelter sets out to find forever home
- Single ticket wins Powerball's record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot
- Indianapolis fugitive sentenced after he was found living under another name in Utah