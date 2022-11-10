1 wounded in shooting on Indianapolis' near-east side early Thursday

Police were called to the 2300 block of Beckwith Drive around 1 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured one person early Thursday.

Officers were called to a report of the sound of gunfire in the 2300 block of Beckwith Drive, near 25th Street and Keystone Avenue, just before 1 a.m. They found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim told police he was walking home from a liquor store and was shot in the shoulder and multiple times in the leg.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. We will update it as additional information becomes available.