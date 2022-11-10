1 dead after shooting on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy’s east side.
Police said the shooting happened in the 3400 block of North Grant Avenue around 12 p.m. Thursday.
Police have not released any suspect information.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
