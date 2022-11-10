Remembering the Richmond Hill explosion 10 years later

An explosion in a home rocked Richmond Hill on Nov. 10, 2012, killing Jennifer and Dion Longworth, who lived next door.

Today, the Richmond Hill subdivision looks like a typical south Indianapolis neighborhood. But longtime Hoosiers will never forget what happened here 10 years ago.

An explosion in a home rocked Richmond Hill on Nov. 10, 2012, killing Jennifer and Dion Longworth, who lived next door. There were heroes that night, including a family who heard and felt the blast.

Dozens of homes were damaged in the blast. Thirty houses would eventually be torn down. As neighbors began cleaning up and rebuilding, investigators would comb through the debris in Richmond Hill looking for clues.

It was not an accident.

Police said the blast was intentionally carried out by the ringleader, Mark Leonard. Prosecutors said the plot centered around insurance money. Monserrate Shirley, who lived in the home that blew up, denied any wrongdoing.

"People keep asking me as if I know something. I don't know nothing," Shirley said.

Prosecutors said Bob Leonard carried out his half-brother's plan to destroy the home to collect a $300,000 insurance payout. Shirley testified Bob Leonard was promised $10,000 for helping. During one attempt, she stood next to Mark, who opened up the fireplace gas valve, and then, the day before the explosion, was told to leave the home's front door unlocked for Bob.

Investigators said Bob filled the home with natural gas and rigged a microwave oven to set it off. Prosecutors dismissed all but two charges against Shirley for her testimony. She was convicted and sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Mark, the convicted ringleader, was sentenced to life in prison and died in 2018. Bob got life in prison. Gary Thompson pleaded guilty to arson for his role in the explosion.