Wayne Township investigators share images of person connected to apartment arson case

INDIANAPOLIS — The Wayne Township Fire Department and the Indiana Arson & Crime Association are looking for help to identify a person connected with a suspected arson fire that occurred on Oct. 14, 2022, at the Center Point Apartment Homes, located at 6710 Hollow Run Drive on the west side of Indianapolis.

No residents were injured or displaced in the overnight fire, but the clubhouse building in the complex, which is near West 38th Street and Interstate 465, was destroyed.

Investigators shared images of an approximately 6-foot tall man, believed to be between 18 and 25 years old. He was seen wearing all black clothing, gloves and a Halloween-style mask in surveillance images.

If you have any information on this person, please call 317-262-TIPS or 1-800-382-4628, or go online to CrimeTips.org.