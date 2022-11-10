x
Wayne Township investigators share images of person connected to apartment arson case

The fire Oct. 14, 2022, destroyed the clubhouse at the Center Point Apartments, near West 38th Street and I-465.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Wayne Township Fire Department and the Indiana Arson & Crime Association are looking for help to identify a person connected with a suspected arson fire that occurred on Oct. 14, 2022, at the Center Point Apartment Homes, located at 6710 Hollow Run Drive on the west side of Indianapolis.

No residents were injured or displaced in the overnight fire, but the clubhouse building in the complex, which is near West 38th Street and Interstate 465, was destroyed.

Investigators shared images of an approximately 6-foot tall man, believed to be between 18 and 25 years old. He was seen wearing all black clothing, gloves and a Halloween-style mask in surveillance images.

Credit: Wayne Twp. Fire Department
Wayne Township Fire investigators are looking for information about this person suspected in connection to an arson fire at Center Point Apartments Oct. 14, 2022.
Credit: Wayne Twp. Fire Department

If you have any information on this person, please call 317-262-TIPS or 1-800-382-4628, or go online to CrimeTips.org.

A reward of up to $6,000 is available for tips leading to an arrest in the case.

