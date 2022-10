Investigators will be working Saturday to determine a cause of the clubhouse fire at the Center Point Apartments.

INDIANAPOLIS — Wayne Township firefighters were called to the Center Point Apartments just off North Eagle Creek Parkway near I-465 and West 38th Street for an overnight fire in the clubhouse.

Right now it's unclear how the fire started. Investigators will be working Saturday to determine a cause.

No residents were injured or displaced, but the clubhouse building appears to be a total loss.