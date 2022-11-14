1 dead in Muncie shooting

Police said the shooting happened in the 1500 block of South Burlington Drive, near East Memorial Drive, shortly after noon.

MUNCIE, Ind. — One person died in a shooting in Muncie Monday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1500 block of South Burlington Drive, near East Memorial Drive, shortly after noon.

Medics transported one person to the hospital for treatment.

The chief deputy coroner told 13News the victim died from their injuries.

Police have not shared information about a suspect or possible motive at this time.

This is a developing story, and 13News has a crew on the way to Muncie to gather more information.