Police arrest Seymour man after baby tests positive for meth

The 10-month-old child was in stable condition at a Seymour hospital Monday.

SEYMOUR, Ind — Police arrested a Seymour man Sunday night after a baby tested positive for methamphetamine at a local hospital.

Edward J. Swindall, 48, was taken into custody after investigators searched an apartment on South Jackson Park Drive in Seymour and discovered meth and marijuana Sunday night shortly after 8:30 p.m.

The baby, described by police as 10 months old, was in stable condition at last check.

The Indiana Department of Child Services called police after the infant tested positive for meth at Schneck Medical Center. The child was admitted to the hospital for observation.

Police investigators met with DCS to find out what occurred, and that led to the arrest of Swindall on a preliminary charge of meth possession. Formal charges had not been filed as of noon Monday.

Another person in the Jackson Manor apartment where Swindall was arrested claimed responsibility for the marijuana. Those charges are pending with the Jackson County prosecutor. Police did not share that person's name.