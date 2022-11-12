Woman dead, man injured in Carmel shooting

Arriving officers found 63-year-old Susan Shaw deceased and 79-year-old John Shaw suffering from what police said appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating after a woman was found dead and a man was found injured from what police believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police were called Saturday morning a little after 8:20 a.m. and asked to do a welfare check in the 700 block of Johnson Drive, near the intersection of Gray Road and East 136 Street.

Shaw was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have not identified Shaw's cause of death.

Carmel police said this is believed to be an isolated incident and investigators have no reason to believe there is any threat to the public at this time.