Purdue student charged with murder might claim insanity

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Attorneys for a Purdue student charged with the murder of his roommate might seek an insanity defense.

The motion was filed Nov. 14 and included a request to determine 22-year-old Ji Min Sha's competency to stand trial.

Sha is accused of killing his roommate, 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda, of Indianapolis, in October.

According to court documents, Sha made a 911 call and said he had just killed his roommate with a knife. Responding officers found Sha in the room with blood on his clothing and body.

Officers found Chheda dead in a chair. A folding knife was found on the floor. A preliminary autopsy found Chheda's cause of death was determined to be multiple sharp force traumatic injuries to Chheda's head and neck.

Chheda was a junior at the university and studied data science. He was also in the Purdue Honors College.

An obituary for Chheda said he "loved the sciences, was very inquisitive and his passion for any subject matter was contagious."

He was a National Merit Scholarship Award Winner and a national runner-up in the Science Bowl Competition in 2016.

Sha is a junior who is studying cybersecurity at Purdue. Police said Sha is an international student from South Korea.

Purdue Police Chief Lesley Wiete believes the crime was unprovoked and senseless.

When Sha was walking into an initial court hearing on Oct. 7, he was asked, "Why did you do it?" Sha can be heard responding, "I was blackmailed."

When 13News photojournalist Scott Allen asked if Sha had anything to say to the victim's family, he responded, "I'm very sorry."