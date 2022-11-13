Colts fans energized by win in Jeff Saturday's NFL coaching debut

Matt Ryan got his job back as starting quarterback and helped lead the team to a 25-20 victory.

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts fans were fired up after the team's 25-20 win over the Raiders on Sunday in Jeff Saturday's NFL coaching debut.

After what's been a disappointing season thus far for the team, many fans are now feeling a bit more optimistic about the future.

"Glad to see them back," said Colts fan Brian Yemc.

Fans paid close attention to not only the calls on the field, but also who was making the calls on the sideline, and the question on most fans' minds: Is Saturday right for this role?

"I'm just curious how Saturday does. I love Saturday as a person, as a player, he's an awesome guy," said Colts fan James No.

Many Colts fans were surprised when Jim Irsay announced he was hiring Saturday as the new interim head coach. Saturday has no collegiate or professional coaching experience. However, his supporters are sticking beside him.

"I hope they do well. I hope Saturday proves all the naysayers wrong," said No.

Some fans said perhaps Sunday's win is proof he's the right fit for the job.

"I do think Jeff Saturday has seemed to bring a spark today for the offense and the whole team. [I'm] hoping they can turn it around," said Yemc.