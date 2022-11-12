Woman found dead in Franklin home, investigation underway

Franklin police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the woman's death. Her cause of death has not been released.

FRANKLIN, Indiana — An investigation has been opened into a death at a Franklin home that police have deemed "suspicious."

Officers received a call at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning about a suicide attempt at a home in the 2700 block of Woodfield Boulevard. The home is in the Branigin Creek subdivision, which is located right off South U.S. Highway 31.

Franklin Police Chief Kirby Cochran said arriving officers spoke with 49-year-old Johnathan Baker, who was inside the home.

Baker let officers into the home. That's where Cochran said they found a woman dead.

Franklin police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the woman's death. They are also working with Indiana State Police Crime Lab to investigate the death as "suspicious" in nature, Cochran said.

The woman's cause of death has not been released. However, Johnson County Coroner Michael Pruitt said an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday. And, when the autopsy is complete, a preliminary cause of death should be available.

Baker was arrested on a probation violation for possession of handguns.