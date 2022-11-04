20 arrested in Johnson County sex sting

Police rounded up suspects from Nov. 1-3. It's the fourth time a sting like this has happened in Johnson County in less than three years.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Twenty suspects are off the street in Johnson County after a three-day operation targeting child sex crimes offenders.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office and the Franklin Police Department conducted the operation Tuesday through Thursday. Detectives posed as underage children, opening the door for suspects who agreed to meet up with them for sexual encounters.

Police called the conversations with those suspects prior to their meeting "troubling and disturbing." Additionally, some suspects brought alcohol, narcotics and firearms to the meetings.

This is the fourth such operation police have carried out in Johnson County in less than three years. Here are the results of the previous investigations:

December 2020: 10 arrests

April 2021: 8 arrests

May 2022: 11 arrests

The following individuals were arrested in this sting:

Max Joseph Miller, 25 - Child solicitation (bonded out of jail) Christopher Greg Wilson, 37 - Child solicitation (bonded out of jail) James T. Miller, 28 - Child solicitation (bonded out of jail) Nicholas T. Hubbard, 23 Mark Alan Adams, 59 - Child solicitation, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, making an unlawful proposition (bonded out of jail) Helly Cananl Sang, 21 - Child solicitation (bonded out of jail) Ryan Alan Browning, 34 - Child solicitation, possession of child pornography Zacariah Ray Hart, 43 - Child solicitation and possession of a syringe Brallan Campos-Acevedo, 22 - Child solicitation and making unlawful proposition (bonded out of jail) Eric N. Johnson, 38 - Child solicitation, dissemination of harmful matter Philip Michael Buhrke, 26 - Child solicitation, dissemination of harmful matter to a minor (bonded from jail) Calvin Michael Farris, 37 - Child solicitation and dissemination of harmful matter to a minor (bonded out of jail) Jonathan D. Morales, 31 - Child solicitation and driving while suspended (bonded out of jail) Jered S. Morgan, 22 - Child solicitation (bonded out of jail) Thiang Za Lian, 21 - Child solicitation and making an unlawful proposition (bonded out of jail) Jeffery Dylan Alford, 26 - Child solicitation, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia (bonded out of jail) Samuel Ernestro Severino Cabrera, 24 - Child solicitation and making an unlawful proposition Jonathan Tyler Evans, 36 - Child solicitation, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia Za Thio, 36 - Child solicitation and making an unlawful proposition Jeffrey A. Hance, 64 - Child solicitation, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement and prostitution

Police will turn evidence over to the Johnson County Prosecutor's Office for a decision on formal charges.

JCSO and FPD reiterated the importance of being aware of children's activity on the internet.