8 arrested in Franklin child solicitation sting

Detectives from various central Indiana law enforcement agencies posed as minors in an online chat room where men solicited them for sex.

FRANKLIN, Indiana — Police arrested eight men in a child solicitation sting taking place in Franklin, Indiana.

The Johnson County Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Franklin Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff's Office, Martinsville Police Department, and the Johnson County Prosecutor's Office conducted a joint sting called "Operation Guardian" Tuesday.

Detectives posed as children younger than 14 in online chat rooms, and the men made plans to meet with them to solicit sex. According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, there were even warnings from others in that chat room that police frequented the room to pose as children.

Still, the men arranged to meet with them, then were arrested when they arrived at the agreed-upon location. They were transported to the Johnson County Jail.

These are the men who were arrested:

Christopher L. McClain, 35, of Greenwood, Indiana

Patrick McGough, 46, of Zionsville, Indiana

Jesus Martinez, 28, of Pendleton, Indiana

Kevin Hatchett, 60, of Nashville, Indiana

John D. Fenes, 34, of Franklin, Indiana

Deekshith Reddy Deva, 27 of Indianapolis, Indiana

Danny J. Harris, 48, of Bloomington, Indiana

Richard Gamman, 24, of Indianapolis, Indiana

The Johnson County Prosecutor's Office will review the cases and decide on formal charges, which could include the following:

Child solicitation

Disseminating obscene/pornographic material to a minor

Possession of methamphetamine

Dealing in methamphetamine

Resisting law enforcement

Driving while suspended

Police say children are regularly being targeted in situations like these, and encouraged parents to monitor their children's internet use.