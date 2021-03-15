Eight men arrested in Jackson County human trafficking sting

JACKSON COUNTY, Indiana — The Jackson County Sheriff's Department arrested eight people during a human trafficking sting. The suspects range in age from 19 to 60 years old.
The police operation went from March 9 through 11 and took place in Seymour, Indiana.
On March 9, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department and Covenant Rescue Group began communicating online with individuals using sex trafficking and prostitution websites. Officers posed as 15 to 19-year-old females using fake profiles.
Officers sent 7,000 messages during the three day operation and led to eight arrests. Six of those arrests were attempting to have sex with a girl under the age of 16. Two of the suspects were suspected sex traffickers.
Police arrested:
Richard N. Holman Jr, 60, of Holton, IN
- Child Solicitation- Level 4 Felony
- Attempted Sexual Misconduct w/minor- Level 4 Felony
Jaceson A. Gahl, 19, of Indianapolis, IN
- Child Solicitation- Level 5 Felony
- Attempted Sexual Misconduct w/minor- Level 5 Felony
Christopher C. Wylie, 33, of Amelia, OH
- Child Solicitation- Level 4 Felony
- Attempted Sexual Misconduct w/minor- Level 4 Felony
Thomas P. Roesser, 36, Flowery Branch, GA
- Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 5 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 6 Felony
- Possession of a Controlled Substance- A Misdemeanor
- Making and Unlawful Proposition- A Misdemeanor
Quentin G. Newton, 37, Evansville, IN
- Making an Unlawful Proposition- A Misdemeanor
Johnny R. Lynn, 54, Bedford, IN
- Child Solicitation- Level 4 Felony
- Attempted Sexual Misconduct w/minor- Level 4 Felony
Steven C. Frey, 30, Owensboro, KY
- Child Solicitation- Level 4 Felony
- Attempted Sexual Misconduct w/minor- Level 4 Felony
- Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 5 Felony
Hector De Acruz, 39, Indianapolis, IN
- Child Solicitation- Level 4 Felony
- Attempted Sexual Misconduct w/minor- Level 4 Felony