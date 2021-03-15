Eight men arrested in Jackson County human trafficking sting

Six of those arrests were attempting to have sex with a girl under the age of 16. Two of the suspects were suspected sex traffickers.

JACKSON COUNTY, Indiana — The Jackson County Sheriff's Department arrested eight people during a human trafficking sting. The suspects range in age from 19 to 60 years old.

The police operation went from March 9 through 11 and took place in Seymour, Indiana.

On March 9, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department and Covenant Rescue Group began communicating online with individuals using sex trafficking and prostitution websites. Officers posed as 15 to 19-year-old females using fake profiles.

Officers sent 7,000 messages during the three day operation and led to eight arrests. Six of those arrests were attempting to have sex with a girl under the age of 16. Two of the suspects were suspected sex traffickers.

Police arrested:

Richard N. Holman Jr, 60, of Holton, IN

Child Solicitation- Level 4 Felony

Attempted Sexual Misconduct w/minor- Level 4 Felony

Jaceson A. Gahl, 19, of Indianapolis, IN

Child Solicitation- Level 5 Felony

Attempted Sexual Misconduct w/minor- Level 5 Felony

Christopher C. Wylie, 33, of Amelia, OH

Child Solicitation- Level 4 Felony

Attempted Sexual Misconduct w/minor- Level 4 Felony

Thomas P. Roesser, 36, Flowery Branch, GA

Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 5 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance- A Misdemeanor

Making and Unlawful Proposition- A Misdemeanor

Quentin G. Newton, 37, Evansville, IN

Making an Unlawful Proposition- A Misdemeanor

Johnny R. Lynn, 54, Bedford, IN

Child Solicitation- Level 4 Felony

Attempted Sexual Misconduct w/minor- Level 4 Felony

Steven C. Frey, 30, Owensboro, KY

Child Solicitation- Level 4 Felony

Attempted Sexual Misconduct w/minor- Level 4 Felony

Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 5 Felony

Hector De Acruz, 39, Indianapolis, IN