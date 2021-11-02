Arrests made in sweep of fugitive sex offenders in Indianapolis

Three of the arrests are people classified as sexually violent predators.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Sheriff's Office and United States Marshal Service arrested eight people in a sweep looking for fugitive sex offenders. Charges against them range from the promotion of human trafficking to failure to register as a sex offender. Three of the arrests are people classified as sexually violent predators.

“Marion County is safer today than it was yesterday thanks to the hard work of our Sheriff’s Deputies and our partners at the United States Marshal Service. Several dangerous sex offenders were removed from our streets, some of whom will likely remain in prison for several years,” said Sheriff Kerry Forestal.

The following arrests were made:

Eric Thompson

Promotion of Human Trafficking of a Minor (a Level 3 Felony), Sexual Misconduct with a Minor (a Level 4 Felony), and two counts of Promoting Prostitution (Level 5 Felonies)

Failure to Register as a Sexual or Violent Offender with a Prior Conviction (a Level 5 Felony)

Failure to Register as a Sexual or Violent Offender with a Prior Conviction (a Level 5 Felony)

Failure to Register as a Sexual or Violent Offender with a Prior Conviction (a Level 5 Felony)

Failure to Register as a Sexual or Violent Offender with a Prior Conviction (a Level 5 Felony)

Failure to Register as a Sexual or Violent Offender (a Level 6 Felony)

Failure to Register as a Sexual or Violent Offender (a Level 6 Felony)

Failure to Register as a Sexual or Violent Offender (a Level 6 Felony)

Currently, of the 1,800 sex offenders living in Marion County, 43 percent committed their crimes outside of Marion County. The sheriff's office said that is up from 39 percent in 2018.