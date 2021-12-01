Indiana lawmakers considering bill to help students combat suicide and human trafficking

If passed as is, the bill would go into effect on July 1.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers are set to consider a bill aimed at helping combat suicide and human trafficking among students.

Senate Bill 19 requires public schools that issue a student identification card to students in grades 6-12 to include a local, state or national suicide prevention hotline telephone number; and human trafficking hotline telephone number.

“Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for adolescents in our country, and unfortunately, Indiana has seen this at a rate higher than the national average,” said Sen. Jon Ford. "Having seen this tragic loss of life in my own community, I believe it's important we do everything we can to help young Hoosiers know there is always someone ready to listen and help them through whatever it is they're going through.”

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in six youth between the age of 6 to 17 experience a mental health disorder each year.

The bill made it out of committee on Monday. If passed as is, the bill would go into effect on July 1.