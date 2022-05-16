Detectives arrest 11 men in Johnson County child sex sting operation

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Eleven Indiana men were arrested in a three-day child sex sting operation, conducted by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Franklin Police Department and Marion County Sheriff's Office.
This was the third child sex sting operation conducted in the last two years by the departments.
Detectives set up fake profiles on sexual websites, posing as underage teens. Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess said the profiles were very clear that the person was a minor.
"Parents need to be very vigilant in reviewing the sites that their children are visiting, whether on their computers or mobile devices. We cannot be our child's best friend all of the time," Burgess said in a news release. "You must be diligent in this process in order to protect them from the evil that exist on these sites and social media."
The following people were arrested in the latest child sex sting operation:
- Jeff Hendricks, 49, of Unionville; charged with sex crime child solicitation and resisting law enforcement
- Samual N. Kaufman, 20, of Bloomington; charged with sex crime child solicitation
- Joshua Lynn Sliter, 30, of Greentown; charged with sex crime child solicitation and obscenity/pornographic providing obscene material to minors
- Derick Osvaldo Sosa, 19, of Indianapolis; charged with sex crime child solicitation and resisting law enforcement
- Jason A. Thornton, 40, of Indianapolis; charged with sex crime child solicitation, controlled substance-possess methamphetamine, motor vehicle habitual traffic violator, weapon/instrument of violence-felon in possession of firearm, forgery-counterfeiting and application fraud
- Francisco Bernardo Amaya Marquez, 25, of Indianapolis; charged with sex crime child solicitation
- Dylan Cole Muncy, 22, of Indianapolis; charged with obscenity/pornographic providing obscene material to minors
- Chase Maxwell Reese, 30, of McCordsville; charged with sex crime child solicitation and obscenity/pornographic providing obscene material to minors
- Nicholas Sorley, 22, of Sharpsville; charged with sex crime child solicitation
- James W. Thomas II, 35, of Greenwood; charged with sex crime child solicitation and controlled substance possession of marijuana or hash
- Dustin Ussery, 35, of Anderson; charged with sex crime child solicitation
What other people are reading:
- 2 suspects dead, 2 in jail after home burglary turns deadly in northeast Indiana
- Who are the victims of the mass shooting in Buffalo?
- At 20, he murdered a man in cold blood. Now, he is poised to make millions of dollars.
- Expert: Memorial Day travelers should expect to pay $4.50 or more for gas
- Indiana man accused of encouraging 19-year-old to shoot herself in head for his 'viewing pleasure' to face trial Monday