State Rep. Shackleford to run for Indianapolis mayor

Shackleford currently represents District 98 on Indianapolis' east side. She was first elected to the Indiana House of Representatives in 2012 and currently serves as the chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus.

"Indianapolis is a tale of two cities – one with good roads where residents don’t worry about putting food on the table and feel safe in their homes - and another with pothole-ridden streets where residents struggle to get enough to eat and worry that at any moment a stray bullet will travel through their wall and strike their child," Shackleford said. "We need to bridge the gap between the two different versions of Indianapolis and prioritize making Indy a safer place to live, work, play and raise a family."